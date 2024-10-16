Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in McKesson by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in McKesson by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK opened at $513.55 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.