Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.09. 120,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 764,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Opera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opera by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 45.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Opera by 103.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

