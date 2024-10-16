Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.64 and last traded at $172.60. 1,036,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,465,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $479.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

