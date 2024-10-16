Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.22 and last traded at $175.96. 1,110,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,497,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $481.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

