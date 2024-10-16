Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

ORC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 1,664,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.