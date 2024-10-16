ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

