ORG Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,565,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $218.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

