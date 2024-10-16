Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 15730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.34.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLA

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2979744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.