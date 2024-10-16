Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

