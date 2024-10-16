Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

