Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,880 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

