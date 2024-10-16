Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. 1,401,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $112.78.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

