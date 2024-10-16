Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,485,000 after buying an additional 511,646 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,169. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

