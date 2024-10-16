Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 12,740,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.