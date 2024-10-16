Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.