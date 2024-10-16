Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.38.

Parkland Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$36.62 on Monday. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.17 and a one year high of C$47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

