Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $19.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

