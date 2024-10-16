PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 142,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.72. 618,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,700. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

