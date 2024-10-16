PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOI. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,641. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.