Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
