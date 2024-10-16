Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. 496,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $524.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

