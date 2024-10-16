Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 101 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.94. 134,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

