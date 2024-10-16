Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,036 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.21. 557,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

