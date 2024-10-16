PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

