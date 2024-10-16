Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSN opened at GBX 1,698.28 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,077.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,631.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,485.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 925 ($12.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,712.50 ($22.36).

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.72), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($129,317.90). Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

