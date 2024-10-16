Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AMD opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

