PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.52.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

