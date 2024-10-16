PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

