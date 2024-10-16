PFG Advisors Buys 5,012 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

