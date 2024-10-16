PFG Advisors Has $22.92 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,353 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

