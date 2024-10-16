PFG Advisors Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,237 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 169,195 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 87,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

