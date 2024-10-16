PFG Advisors Has $8.84 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

