PFG Advisors Sells 1,254 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

