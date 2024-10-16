PFG Advisors Sells 845 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.06.

GD stock opened at $300.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

