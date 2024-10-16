Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pfizer by 80.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

