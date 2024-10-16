Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.