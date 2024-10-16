Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.46 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.