Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

