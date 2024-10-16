Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.