PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 9.49% 17.92% 7.56% PrimeEnergy Resources 26.67% 28.34% 15.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 5 1 2 2.63 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and PrimeEnergy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $210.24 billion 0.73 $21.38 billion $8.86 7.31 PrimeEnergy Resources $178.34 million 1.58 $28.10 million $14.64 10.78

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

