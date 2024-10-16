Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,621 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

