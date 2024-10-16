Prism Advisors Inc. Buys 16,987 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.