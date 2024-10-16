Prism Advisors Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,070 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $857.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

