Prism Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,328 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,792.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 253,047 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 108,636 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,307,000.

Shares of BATS BBIN opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

