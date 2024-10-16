Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 6,711 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

