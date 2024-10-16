Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 711.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $107,367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

TGT opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.