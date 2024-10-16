Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.