Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.8% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

