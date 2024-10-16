Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 20,358 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,094.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,812,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 1,730,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 517,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,918 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

