ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.31. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 164,480 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.